New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020: As early trends gave RJD-Congress-led grand alliance a clear edge, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday appeared to have conceded defeat. Speaking to a private channel, KC Tyagi said that coronavirus is the reason behind their performance.

"A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact," Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma