New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote to him stating that he would discuss with him on the resignation once he recovers and gets discharged from the hospital.

Lalu in his letter also stated that in the last four decades the two leaders have discussed political, social and even family matters. He also wished him a speedy recovery and said that he is not going anywhere from the RJD.

The letter from the former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in Hindi read, "A letter written by you is making rounds in the media. I can't believe it. I, my family and the RJD family would like to see you get well soon and be among us. In the last four decades, we have discussed every political, social and even family matters together. Get well soon and we will talk. You are not going anywhere, understand this."

Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, the RJD suffered a big jolt on Thursday after senior party leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh sent his handwritten resignation to Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that "After (former Chief Minister and socialist icon) Karpuri Thakur's death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more."

Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where he is undergoing treatment for some health complication.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Singh, a five-time former MP from Vaishali who held several portfolios in the Manmohan Singh government, including that of rural development, was unhappy over the proposed induction of alleged mafia don and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, into the RJD.

Earlier in June, Singh had resigned from the post of the National Vice President of the RJD. He had then raised questions over the style of work of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh.

