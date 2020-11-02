Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi, who is Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, has promised to provide 10 lakh government jobs in poll-bound Bihar in order to woo the voters across the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing debate over unemployment in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav on Monday once again made a sharp attack on Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, saying he will fulfil his promise 10 lakh government jobs even if he had to cut salaries of his ministers.

"To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given," Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi, who is Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, has promised to provide 10 lakh government jobs in poll-bound Bihar in order to woo the voters across the state. However, the BJP and the JD(U) have constantly attacked the RJD supremo, accusing him of 'misleading' youths.

The NDA alliance has also blammed the RJD for the "migration of 25-30 lakh" people in Bihar, asking Tejashwi to give an explanation over "misgovernance during the RJDs 15 years rule".

"Fifteen years ago the poll issue did not use to be development because Bihar was then under Lalu Prasad Jis jungle raj," said BJP president JP Nadda on Monday during a poll rally.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has claimed that Tejashwi's promise is "impossible" and claimed that his government has solved the issue of unemployment in Bihar during its rule.

"That is impossible, they won’t get the chance to govern. But for what he (Tejashwi) has said, it will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually," Kumar had said earlier.

"Where will they give the jobs from? Where will they create the posts from? And where is the money?," he added.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Bihar polls will be held on Tuesday. While the first phase of polling was conducted on October 28, the third phase will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma