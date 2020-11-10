Bihar Elections 2020: With the trends showing that the BJP-JD(U) alliance will likely return in Bihar, the Congress on Tuesday once again raised questions over the EVMS.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that "EVMs were hacked" as the BJP-JD(U) combine gained steady lead over the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

In a series of tweets, Raj raised questions over the EVMs and wondered whether Donald Trump would have lost the US Presidential Elections 2020 "if the polls were conducted via EVMS".

"When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?" he said in a tweet.

However, the election commission of India on Tuesday dismissed Congress' charge of tampering, saying EVMs are "robust and tamper-proof". "Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," the Election Commission said, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the trends, the NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, JD(U), HAM and the VIP, have crossed the half-way mark and is leading on 129 seats. However, the Grand Alliance, which includes the Congress, RJD and Left parties, are leading only on 104 seats while the LJP and other regional parties are ahead on 10 seats.

The trends fall in contrast with the exit poll results which had earlier predicted that the RJD-led Grand Alliance will make a comeback in Bihar after 15 years.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a Congress leader has raised questions over the authencity of the EVMs. Former party President Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged EVMs can be tampered and the Modi "government is misusing its powers".

"In MP, EVM's behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a bus and vanished for 2 days! Others slipped away & were found drinking in a hotel. In Modi's India, the EVMs have mysterious powers," he had alleged.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma