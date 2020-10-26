Bihar Elections 2020: Subhashini will be facing challenge from Niranjan Kumar Mehta of JD(U), who defeated BJP’s Ravindra Dharan from the same seat in 2015 polls.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Subhashini Yadav, the daughter of veteran socialist leader and chief of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Sharad Yadav, is contesting from Bihariganj assembly seat in Madhepura district on a Congress ticket.

Subhashini will be facing challenge from Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the ruling JD(U), who defeated BJP’s Ravindra Dharan from the same seat in the last assembly polls.

Subhashini's decision to join the Congress has caught the eyeballs as her father has fought the Grand Old Party for most of his political career. A political science graduate and an MBA post graduate, Subhashini said she politics because there was a demand from the people and her father had not been keeping well.

“The Congress is part of the grand alliance. He has been a part of the mahagatbandhan throughout since 2017…. JP has also been driven from Congress…but he stood against Congress and led an agitation throughout the country. So there can be political differences but then of course the agenda should be the same. The agenda of the grand alliance is to bring development and bring change in the state…so I stand by that,” Subhashini was quoted by The Indian Express as saying when asked about her decision to join the Congress.

Sharad Yadav, who has been unwell for a while, floated his own party LJD after breaking ties with the JD(U) in 2017. Yadav, along with other tall leaders of Bihar including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and the late Ram Vilas Paswan were part of the JP movement and fought the Congress for decades.

Bihar is the first state going into assembly polls since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Polling will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 whereas the votes will be counted on November 10.

While voting will be held on 71 seats in the first phase, 94 seats in second phase and 78 seats will undergo polling in last phase.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta