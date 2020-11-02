New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Tarapur Assembly Constituency is one of the 71 seats which went to polls on October 28 in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. As many as four female candidates, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Divya Prakash are pitted against sitting Janata Dal Unit MLA Mewa Lal Choudhary.

Divya Prakash is the daughter of Jayaprakash Narayan Yadav, an RJD MP who had served as the Union Minister of Water Resources in the UPA 1. 28-year-old Divya is youngest among all the four women contesting the election from the Tarapur constituency against Choudhary. The other three women candidates are: Jantantrik Vikas Party's Anita Devi, Lok Jan Shakti Party's Mina Devi, and independent candidate Deji Devi.

Choudhary had secured 66,411 votes to win the constituency seat with a margin of 7.8 per cent against Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Shakuni Choudhary in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, This year, he can face a stiff competition from Divya Prakash.

A total of 25 candidates are in the ray on this seat. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, some of the dominant election issues this year in Tarapur are: the construction of a bypass in the district, promotion of tourism in the area, and the demands to declare Shaheed Park and the old police station as national heritage.

The first phase of Assembly Elections in Bihar on October 28 recorded over 55 per cent voter turnout. The polling for the second and third phases will be done on November 3 and 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja