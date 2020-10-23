Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The Congress leader further raised the questions of problems being faced by farmers, small traders, lack of jobs, demonetisation, among other issues.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attended the 'Badlav Sankalp' and addressed their first rally for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in Hisua in Bihar's Newada district.

During his address to the people, the former Congress chief launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA government in Bihar. Rahul, in his address, rakes up issues like migrant workers crisis during the pandemic, India-China standoff in which several Army jawans hailing from Bihar lost their lives and the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the polls.

Training his guns at PM Modi's statement of bowing his head in front of the sons of Bihar who had made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley clash, Gandhi said that PM Modi insulted the Indian Army by lying about the Chinese intrusion and asked what was the Prime Minister doing when Bihar’s jawans got martyred.

"Today the Prime Minister said he bows his head in front of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives. The whole country bows their head in front of the soldiers from Bihar who did this, but that is not the question, the question is what the Prime Minister said and did when Bihar's young soldiers were sacrificed?" Gandhi said as quoted by ANI.

The Congress leader further raised the questions of problems being faced by farmers, small traders, lack of jobs, demonetisation, among other issues.

"Don't lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers and traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani & Adani," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav's unemployment jibe:

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav also launched a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar over various issues including the coronavirus crisis and unemployment.

"CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can't be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you're tired now and can't handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana are also landlocked states, yet our people go there to work as they have factories," Tejashwi Yadav said as quoted by ANI.

Tejashwi also criticized Nitish Kumar for staying put at home during the coronavirus fight and only coming out now to ask for votes. "Nitish Kumar stayed inside the Chief Minister's house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi further promised 10 lakh jobs as soon as he became the Chief Minister of the state. "If I become CM, then in my first cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving 10 lakhs government jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcome in Bihar but he should have given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues," he added.

Posted By: Talib Khan