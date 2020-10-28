Bihar Elections 2020: Bihar Minister and BJP leader Kumar Sinha, as quoted by news agency ANI said that good governance is visible in all polling stations across the state but the atmosphere of the boycott in some places is 'sponsored'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 commenced today morning, the voters in Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted the assembly elections to mark their protest against the construction of a museum on a playground in the village.

As per the visuals by news agency ANI, the polling station number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their votes. In the pictures, only the security personnel and volunteers on the polling duties can be seen at the polling booth.

Bihar: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look.



"The villagers are not voting as they are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," said booth number 115 presiding officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq as quoted by news agency ANI.

Reacting on boycott by Balgudar villagers, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Kumar Sinha, as quoted by news agency ANI said that good governance is visible in all polling stations across the state but the atmosphere of the boycott in some places is sponsored.

"The administration has fully assured that the public's demands will be met. People are boycotting election due to some pressure. People are under pressure by the anti-social elements mindset of the opposition," he said as quoted by ANI.

Voting for the phase-1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the voter turnout has been recorded at 18.31 per cent till 11.30 am. As the day proceeds, the voter turnout has seen an increase from the mere 5 per cent recorded till 8 am.

The districts that are witnessing higher voter turnout include Lakhisarai with 26.28 per cent and Nawada with 23.87 per cent till 11:30 am, as per the Election Commission of India. Patna with 5.96 per cent along with Bhagalpur with 6.84 per cent has recorded the lowest voter turnout till 11:30 am.





Posted By: Talib Khan