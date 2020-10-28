Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: He also trained his guns at the RJD-led opposition and said that just like the people of the state can save themselves from COVID-19 with a mask, similarly with a single vote they can save Bihar from becoming "bimar".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections commenced today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three rallies in the state for the second phase of the Bihar polls scheduled to take place on November 3. PM Modi addressed the people in Bihar's capital Patna, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga and highlighted the works done by the ruling NDA government in the state.

"Just like you can save your self from COVID-19 with a mask, similarly with a single vote you can save Bihar from becoming 'bimar'," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Patna.

"In the last decade and a half, Bihar has strongly stepped up the move from misrule to good governance under the leadership of Nitishji. Due to the efforts of the NDA government, Bihar has come a long way from inconvenience to convenience, from darkness to light, from distrust to trust, from kidnapping of industries to opportunities," the PM added.

Further sharpening his attack on the RJD, the PM said, that the darkness of the lantern period has now ended in the state. "Who can fulfil the aspirations of the poor and middle class of Bihar? Can those who looted Bihar do it? Those who only thought of their families and did injustice to everyone can never understand Bihar's expectations. Only NDA can do it," said PM Modi.

"Earlier it was rare to find a doctor in the hospital. Now facilities like medical colleges and AIIMS are in place here. Earlier, there was a demand in the villages that somehow the ravine should be spread but now people now desire wide roads that remain in good condition in every season," he added.

"There is every possibility of becoming an IT hub in Bihar. Here in Patna too, big IT company has opened its office. New opportunities have opened for youth in Bihar. In past years, a dozen BPOs have opened in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya," the PM said.

"If there was no 'Trishakti' of Jan Dhan, aadhaar and mobile, then in the corona period, the ration rights of poor people of Bihar would have been usurped, like previous years," he added.

PM in Muzaffarpur:

During his address in Muzaffarpur, PM Modi said those who are promising development of the State are the ones who have earned the bad name for closing down industries in Bihar.

"What to talk of government jobs even the private companies will flee the state if they come to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he sharpened the attack on Opposition.

"The party which is infamous for closing down industries of Bihar, from whom investors maintained distance, is today promising development to the state's people," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur.

Listing out some of the key achievements of his government and reminding the people of the "jungle raj" given by the RJD, he said, "NDA Government is investing in infrastructure, is emphasizing on developing better facilities near the villages and the people of Bihar will also get the benefits of these initiatives. For this, a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been created. Remember the party that created chaos in Bihar and gave misrule, are again looking for an opportunity here."

The Prime Minister further stated that the people of Bihar are moving forward with a resolve to defeat COVID-19, but these forces (Mahagathbandhan) who are indulging in damaging Bihar need to be defeated.

"Just imagine, the amount that is being spent and schemes being launched to fight COVID-19, so if such a 'toli' (troop) comes in Bihar, what will happen to this fund? What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record? You know them better than I do," he said.

"After years of wait, the construction of Ram temple has started. Those political people who used to ask us for a date (for temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA. We do what we promise," the PM added.

PM Modi in Darbhanga:

"People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state. They did corruption in money meant for loan waiver. NDA has taken a resolve to make Bihar self-reliant, while on the other side are people who are eyeing money which will come for development projects in Bihar," he added.

"People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state. They did corruption in money meant for loan waiver. NDA has taken a resolve to make Bihar self-reliant, while on the other side are people who are eyeing money which will come for development projects in Bihar," he added.

"Soon Bihar will be among those states where drinking water will reach houses through a pipeline. Then diseases due to polluted water will be eradicated," he said.

"Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity," he added.



