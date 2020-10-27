RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the chief minister's words also apply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also has six siblings.

"By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption or unemployment," said Tejashwi.

Tejashwi, the eighth or the nine children of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, also tweeted that Kumar's insults were "blessings" for him.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta