Bihar Elections 2020: The Prime Minister also said that the people of Bihar have rejected the jungle raj and have decided to elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) once again to fulfil the aspirations of crores of Biharis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the polling across 94 assembly constituencies during the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Forbesganj in Araria district for BJP's poll campaign for the third phase of polls. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to the state since the start of the poll campaign.

PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Forbesganj hailed the people of Bihar and said that they are setting an example by coming out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote amid this coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first polls held amid the pandemic and is touted as the biggest ever since the start of the pandemic.

"Voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls", PM Modi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Your vote will strengthen democracy and the country. People of Bihar not just shown the country but has given a message to the entire world that we give importance to democracy even in the difficult times of corona. You have shown the world, the power of democracy", the PM added.

"During the corona crisis, people of Bihar are leaving their homes and voting in such large numbers. This great power of democracy and dedication of every Bihari towards democracy will exude confidence in the whole world," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Bihar have rejected the jungle raj and and 'double Yuvraj' concept as 'rangbazi and rangdari' is losing in Bihar while development is winning again.

"Rangbazi and rangdari are losing in Bihar while development (Vikas) is winning in the state again. People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar", the Prime Minister said.

He said that the 'double engine' government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will ensure that the development in Bihar takes place at twice the speed as before.

"1.5 crore toilets have been made in Bihar, while over 4 lakh have been constructed in Araria. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar," he said.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

Posted By: Talib Khan