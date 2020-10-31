The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Pappu Yadav was addressing a gathering in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency. Fortunately, Yadav didn't sustain any major injuries in the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: Amid intense electioneering for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, chaotic scenes were witnessed during Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally after his stage collapsed while he was giving a speech. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Pappu Yadav was addressing a gathering in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency. Fortunately, Yadav didn't sustain any major injuries in the incident.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Pappu Yadav is seen giving a speech. As soon as he said "Main Pappu Yadav..." the stage suddenly collapsed and people standing on it, including Yadav, fall on the ground. A group of people rushed to the stage to help Yadav. The tent set up for the rally also collapsed along with the stage.

#WATCH: Stage collapses at Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pZIfEINAm1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan has managed to put himself out as third Chief Ministerial candidate for the just-forged Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). Pappu Yadav has combed the alliance along with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and some other smaller parties. Pappu Yadav is fighting a battle of prestige during the Bihar Assembly polls 2020.

Yadav first became an MLA in 1990 at the age of 22 and just the next year, he managed to win a decisive win to enter Lok sabha. Yadav went on to register three consecutive Lok sabha victories under different party banners until 2009 when he spent some time behind bars after being convicted in Ajit Sarkar murder case. Yadav was acquitted by Patna High Court in 2013.

In 2014, again, Pappu Yadav won Lok sabha polls from Madhepura constituency on an RJD ticket. Yadav was later expelled from RJD after being accused on anti-party activities. In 2015, he formed Jan Adhikar Party (JAP-L) and is fighting electoral battles under the banner of his own pair of scissors ever since.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma