Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: During his public address in favour of JD-(U) candidate Sudhanshu Shekhar, Nitish Kumar faced the wrath of the people, where few of them threw onions and potatoes on the incumbent chief minister, which he narrowly escaped.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As voting began for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the election campaigning for the third phase picked up pace today. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Sarsa and Araria, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar reached Madhubani's Harlakhi to woo the voters for the third phase of polls, scheduled to take place on November 7.

During his public address in favour of JD-(U) candidate Sudhanshu Shekhar, Nitish Kumar faced the wrath of the people, where few of them threw onions and potatoes on the incumbent chief minister, which he narrowly escaped. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Nitish can be seen addressing the people on the stage and suddenly onions and potatoes started flying with anti-JD (U) chants.

Watch the video here:

Later in the video, Nitish Kumar can be seen surrounded by his security guards, after which the chief minister stopped his security from covering him and said, 'let them throw, let them throw more', 'don't pay attention to these miscreants' and continued his speech.

In his address, Nitish Kumar trained his guns at the RJD-led opposition and said that Mahagathbandhan ruled the state for 15 long years and could only manage to provide 95,000 government jobs to the people of the state. He then said that in his 15-year rule under the NDA has created over 6 lakh jobs and many more jobs in the private sector were also created under the JD(U) rule.

Voting for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on November 7 across 78 Assembly Constituencies spread over 15 districts in Bihar. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections will be declared on November 10. Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus in which over 53 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

