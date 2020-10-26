New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: With barely two days left for polling in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has put up life-size posters across the state in which only Narendra Modi features along with the slogan "BJP hai to bharosa hai". What has caught the eyeballs is the missing chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar from the posters and also the full-page advertisements in the local vernacular dailies.

The front-page newspaper advertisments, which feature Modi, highlight BJP promises of 19 lakh jobs and assurance of free anti-Corona vaccine to all Biharis. Interestngly, this comes just ahead of Modi's second leg of electioneering on October 28 when he will address rallies at Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

Kumar missing from the ads and posters has led the experts believe that the saffron party is seeking votes only on Narendra Modi's name. The BJP's posters are in contrast to that of the JD(U) which had images of both Modi and Kumar after the state elections were announced.

Interestingly, BJP flags were seen in the election meeting of LJP President Chirag Paswan at Dinara in Rohtas district on Sunday. The LJP has fielded former state BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh from Dinara. Chirag has said that there was no hidden agenda and the BJP and LJP will form the government in the state.

The LJP had candidates in all 135 candidates where the JD(U) is trying its luck. After moving out of the NDA over Paswans' differences with Kumar, the LJP had cleared that it will not field its candidates against the BJP. It gave tickets to three JD-U MLAs, who were denied renominations and nine former BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, Modi has held three poll rallies with Nitish Kumar at Dehri (Sasaram), Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 and is slated to address six more - three each on November 1 and November 3.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta