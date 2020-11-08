Bihar Elections 2020: Multiple exit polls have predicted that the Grand Alliance, led by RJD, has an edge over the BJP in the state polls.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), buoyed by the success in exit polls, has urged its supporters to "behave well" on the day of the counting. In a tweet in Hindi, the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, said its members and supporters must respect the verdict of the polls and "any kind of inappropriate behaviour would not be tolerated at any cost".

"Remember all RJD workers-whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, joyous firing, inappropriate behaviour with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost," the party said in its tweet in Hindi.

सभी शुभचिंतकों व समर्थकों से विनम्र अनुरोध है कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @yadavtejashwi जी के अपने जन्मदिन को सादगी से मनाने के निजी निर्णय का सम्मान करते हुए आप घर पर ही रहे और आवास आकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से बधाई देने से बचें।



10 को मतगणना हेतु अपनी सजग उपस्थिति क्षेत्र में बनाए रखे। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

It is believed that Tejashwi's message to its supporters is to control the "rowdy behaviour" of RJD's party workers which has been prevalent on several occasions in the past and has created a negative image in the eyes of the people.

Meanwhile, multiple exit polls on Saturday predicted a hung assembly in Bihar. However, most of them have given an edge to the Grand Alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress and Left Parties, over the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

'NDA will win'

The BJP, on the other hand, has said that the NDA will form the government in the state. Highlighting the increase in BJP's vote share in Bihar, party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Sunday said that the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will form the government in Bihar once again after November 10.

"Bihar has around 12 crore voters and sample size of exit poll agencies are not very large so we are hopeful and very sure that on counting day, which is just 48 hours away, we will have landslide victory and NDA will easily form popular government in Bihar," news agency ANI Islam as saying.

The third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was conducted on Saturday following which the exit poll results were out. The first and second phase of the Bihar polls were held on November 3 and 7. The results, meanwhile, will be out on November 10.

