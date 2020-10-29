Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: In a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the junior Paswan said that people in Bihar will vote for "change and development" in this year's Assembly Elections, adding that the JD(U) won't be able to retain power.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is not a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar, Chirag Paswan on Thursday once again reiterated that his party and the BJP will form the government in the state after November 10.

In a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the junior Paswan said that people in Bihar will vote for "change and development" in this year's Assembly Elections, adding that the JD(U) won't be able to retain power.

"This time people voted for change and development. The feedback I am getting from my party candidates and workers clearly indicates that CM Nitish Kumar won't be able to retain his position after November 10. BJP-LJP will form a new government in Bihar," Chirag was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The LJP, which is now led by Chirag Paswan, had parted its way with the NDA over "idealogical differences" with the JD(U). The party, however, has maintained that its alliance with the BJP is intact and it will form the next government in Bihar with the saffron party.

However, the BJP has distanced itself from the LJP, noting that Nitish Kumar will be NDA's CM in Bihar if they return to power. On Wednesday, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Darbhanga, once again hinted that the LJP is not a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar.

"NDA in Bihar includes BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP," said PM Modi during his rally on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election was held on Wednesday with 71 seats going to polls. According to the Election Commission, 54.26 per cent voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday. The second and third phases of elections will be held on November 3 and 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma