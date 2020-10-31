Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Attacking the Grand Alliance over its '10 lakh jobs' promise, the BJP chief said that the RJD should apologise to the people of Bihar for their 'misgovernance'

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the second phase of polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday cleared the air over NDA's face in the state, saying Nitish Kumar will be their leader, even if the saffron party gets more seats.

"One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form a government with a clear two-thirds majority so there is no question of fewer seats. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumarji will still be our leader," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Attacking the Grand Alliance over its '10 lakh jobs' promise, the BJP chief said that the RJD should apologise to the people of Bihar for their 'misgovernance', noting that they "made over 20 lakh people leave the state". He also asked why Tejashwi Yadav has not included faces of his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in his party's election posters.

"The public knows RJD's character is that of 'jungle raj' and now they've joined with destructive CPI-ML and Congress party which has nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson. People of Bihar will give them a reply," Nadda said, as reported by ANI.

Nadda also questioned the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "who benefitted the most from the (Pulwama) attack" remark and said that the grand old party has "nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson".

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nadda said that the NDA will develop Bihar further, noting that "people want to come into the LED era" their leadership.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway across 243 constituencies. The first phase of polling on 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

