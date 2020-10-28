Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan's remarks came on the day when voting is underway on 71 assembly constituency seats for the firth phase of Bihar polls.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Training his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that 'every single vote for Nitish Kumar will benefit the Mahagathbandhan as he and his party Janata Dal (United) have done preparations to ditch the BJP and will join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after a poll results are out.

"A single vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," read Paswan's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Chirag Paswan's remarks came on the day when voting is underway on 71 assembly constituency seats for the firth phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In another tweet, Paswan, whose party parted ways with Nitish Kumar-leed JD(U), said that the people of Bihar have to make Bihari first and Nitish-Free government.

"Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," he said in another tweet.

Chirag Paswan also appealed to the people to come out and exercise their voting rights in large numbers. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am. As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Posted By: Talib Khan