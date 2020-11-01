Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that Nitish Kumar will quit the NDA after polls and will challenge PM Modi in 2024.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday upped his ante against Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar and said that he will ditch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after November 10. Claiming that Nitish might try to challenger PM Modi in 2024, the junior Paswan said that the LJP will always stay loyal to the BJP.

"Nitish Kumar has earned the epithet 'palturam' (turncoat) by virtue of his frequent acts of paltimaar. He came to power in Bihar after a long political battle with RJD chief Lalu Prasad. A few years later, he snapped ties with the BJP, an old ally and ended up forging an alliance with his arch rival," Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The LJP further claimed that PM Modi was forced to campaign for the NDA in Bihar because Nitish's popularity in the state has taken a dip and "not a single Bihari" is interesting in voting for the JD(U) leader.

"Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. Chief Minister himself knows he's not going to win," Chirag said in response to JP Nadda, who had earlier said that Nitish will be the leader of NDA in Bihar.

The LJP is contesting the Bihar polls alone. Though the party is staunch BJP supporter, the LJP has left the NDA amid "ideological differences" with the JD(U). It also claims that the LJP-BJP alliance will form the government in Bihar after November 10.

The BJP, however, has asserted that the NDA alliance in Bihar includes BJP, JD(U), HAM and the VIP, adding that Nitish Kumar will be its leader in the state even if the saffron party gets more seats.

Meanwhile, the LJP has continuously attacked the JD(U) and highlighted that the consumption of alcohol was heavily prevalent in Bihar while the Nitish government kept talking of 'alcohol prohibition'.

"I will make sure to hold a probe into the 7 Nischay scheme because I'm sure Nitish Kumar is involved in a big corruption scam through this scheme. And if he isn't scared then he shouldn't fear any probe either," Paswan had said.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. While the polling for the first phase done on October 28, the second and third phases will be held on November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma