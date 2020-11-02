New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on November 3 in 94 constituencies across the state including the Nalanda Assembly constituency. The Nalanda seat is a stronghold of Janata Dal-United, (JD-U), whose candidate Shrawon Kumar is seeking his sixth term from the seat.

Shrawon Kumar is winning on the Nalanda seat since 1995. Kumar had contested from Nalanda in 1995 as a candidate of Samata Party and won. He retained this seat in 2000 for Samata Party. Following the merger of Samata Party with the JD(U), Kumar further strengthened his control in Nalanda and subsequently won from this seat in 2005 and 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections.

To challenge Kumar’s widespread hold in the area, the Congress has fielded Gunjan Patel, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Jankshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Ram Keshwar Prasad.

In 2015 Assembly Elections, Shrawon Kumar had defeated BJP’s Kaushalendra Kumar by a margin of over 3,500 votes. However, the JD-U joined hands with the BJP in 2017 and now the two parties are contesting the polls under the umbrella of NDA consisting of HAM and VIP.

The voting for the second phase will start at 7 am on November 3 and will continue till 6 pm in the evening, an hour later than the usual timings. The polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was done on October 28. The polling for the third phase will be done on November 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan