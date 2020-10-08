Lok Janshakti Party seems to have become a 'shelter home' for those from the saffron party and the JD(U), who did not get party tickets.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With the elections less than three weeks away, the political tug-of-war in Bihar is intensifying day by day. After deciding to exit the NDA in Bihar but not fielding candidates against the BJP, the Lok Janshakti Party seems to have become a 'shelter home' for those from the saffron party and the JD(U), who did not get party tickets.

Bihar BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi joined the LJP on Wednesday after meeting its president Chirag Paswan and is now likely to be fielded from the Paliganj assembly seat where the JD(U) will contest as well.

Vidyarthi, a former MLA, joined the LJP a day after another senior BJP leader from the state, Rajendra Singh, who was associated with the RSS for a long time, joined Paswan's party.

Singh wanted to contest from Dinara but the seat has been allotted to the JD(U) as part of its seat-sharing arrangement with the ally BJP for the Bihar assembly polls.

It is said that Rameshwar Chaurasia, a senior BJP leader and MLA from Nokha, and Jawahar Prasad, a five-time BJP MLA from Sasaram, are also angry with the party. Reports suggest that the LJP is in touch with these two.

The LJP, which has announced that it will contest from seats given to the JD(U) and not fight against the BJP, hopes that many more leaders from other parties will join it in the coming days.

As per reports, many leaders are in touch with the LJP, including BJP leader Ram Sanjeevan Singh of Bhojpur, Devesh Sharma of Jehanabad, Ramavatar Singh of Gaya, R.S. Singh, former JD-U vice-president of Aurangabad district and Kapil Dev Singh, former JD-U vice-president of Khagaria.

A LJP leader said, "Party President Chirag Paswan is in contact with dozens of veteran leaders from the BJP, JD-U and RJD who are ready to contest elections. The party is giving priority to leaders with a strong voter base. Chirag will soon announce the list of the first phase candidates."

Paswan has come out strongly against JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and claimed that the next government in the state will be headed by the BJP with his party's support.

Without directly targeting Paswan, the BJP has been at pains to underscore its support for Kumar's leadership of the NDA and asserted time and again that he will again be chief minister if the alliance is voted to power in the polls.

The NDA on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for Bihar assembly polls under which the JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

