Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan, on the day of the third phase of polling, said that he has worked on the ground and have seen the trend that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM again.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Reiterating his stance on Nitish Kumar's CM candidature, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 today will give a confirmation that the JD-U chief Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar again.

"I have worked on the ground, working hard for the party all alone. One thing is clear, both the phases have confirmed this thing and the third phase will put a final stamp on it, that Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again", Chirag Paswan said as quoted by ANI.

Paswan also said that the next government in the state will be a development-minded government. He also appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote and make the next five years better than next 15 years.

"The next government that will be formed will be a development-minded government. I would like to appeal to everyone, to step outside and cast their vote. This is the only chance to make Bihar's next five years better than the last 15 years," Paswan added further.

Earlier on Tuesday, when the second phase of polling took place, Chirag Paswan had said, that he can give in writing that JDU-(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will never become the chief minister again, after the declaration of results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis," Chirag Paswan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The third and final phase of polls started today across 78 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts with all players having made last-ditch efforts to woo voters. Over 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase including nearly 1.23 crore male and 1.12 crore female voters. The state assembly has 243 seats and results will be declared on November 10.



(With ANI Inputs)

