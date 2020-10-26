Bihar Elections 2020 Lakhisarai Constituency: Lakhisarai is considered as a stronghold of BJP whose candidates are winning from last 20 years on this seat. However, their streak broke when the BJP lost the seat in 2005 to RJD'S Phulena in the October by-polls.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Lakhisarai constituency is among the 71 Assembly constituencies in Bihar which will got to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The Lakhisarai seat is represented by BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha in the state legislative Assembly, who is seeking his third term as the MLA of Lakhisarai after winning the seat in 2010 and 2015.

The Lakhisarai seat will witness a direct contest between the two largest parties of India -- Congress and BJP. While the BJP has fielded incumbent Vijay Kumar Sinha, the grand old party, Congress, is staking its reputation on Amaresh Kumar. Lakhisarai is considered as a stronghold of BJP whose candidates are winning from last 20 years on this seat. However, their streak broke when the BJP lost the seat in 2005 to RJD'S Phulena in the October by-polls.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the incumbent Vijay Kumar Sinha defeated Ramanand Mandal of JD(U) by a margin of 6556 votes, who was then in alliance with the Congress and RJD under the umbrella of Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). However, the JD(U) joined the NDA in 2017 and the equations changed since then, making the contest this year a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Vijay Kumar Sinha polled 40.79 percent votes, while Ramanand Mandal polled 37.27 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. In the 2015 elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) got 80 seats, while Janata Dal (United) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister and formed an alliance with the BJP, after his previous attempts to form a stable government in alliance with the RJD and Congress failed miserably.

The voting for the first phase of the three phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on October 28. The polling for second and third phase will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan