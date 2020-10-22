Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The BJP is contesting the Bihar Assembly polls in alliance with the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar on Thursday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, in Patna. The BJP has named its 'ghoshna patr' (manifesto) as ‘Paanch sutra, Ek lakshya, 11 Sankalp’.

In its manifesto, the saffron party has promised jobs for 19 lakh youths in the state in the next five years and also expressed its vision to convert Bihar into an IT Hub. The BJP, if returned to power, also promised to provide pucca houses to around 30 lakh people in the state before 2022.

“Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,” Nirmala Sitharaman said during the launch of the manifesto.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar Assembly polls in alliance with the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Assembly Elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in three phases. While the voting for the first will take place on October 28, the voting for the second phase will be held on November 3. The voting for the third phase is scheduled to take place on November 7 and the results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on November 10.

