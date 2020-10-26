Bihar Elections 2020 Jamui Constituency: The BJP has fielded ace shooter, Shreyasi Singh, the daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, had represented India in the Commonwealth Games and won Gold and Silver medals.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Jamui Assembly constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28 will witness a main contest between the BJP and RJD this year. However, with the entry of BJP rebel candidate Ajay Pratap Singh as RLSP candidate, the contest has become more intense.

The BJP has fielded ace shooter, Shreyasi Singh, the daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, had represented India in the Commonwealth Games and won Gold and Silver medals. Her main competition is RJD’s strongman and sitting MLA Vijay Prakash, who is the younger brother of senior RJD leader Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav. While Shreyasi is a Rajput, her opponent Vijay Prakash is a Yadav. Both Rajputs and Yadavs are in almost equal numbers in the Jamui Assembly constituency, making the contest between the two leaders more fierce.

The sitting MLA Vijay Prakash had defeated BJP candidate Ajay Pratap in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Election. While Vijay Prakash had garnered 66,577 votes, Ajay Pratap could only manage to get 58,328 votes losing the elections by a margin of 8,249 votes.

While Vijay Prakash had represented the seat twice in 2005 and 2015, Ajay Pratap registered a win in 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections on Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United’s ticket. The Jamui Assembly constituency is also a hot seat as it falls under the Jamui parliamentary constituency which is represented by LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who has disassociated himself from the NDA in Bihar, in the Lok Sabha. There are reportedly 294,650 electorates in Jamui, which include 156,322 men, 138,317 women and 11 transgenders.

This is also the first time when the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has pitted a woman candidate from Jamui. The core issues dominating this election include employment, health, education, agriculture and women empowerment.

The Jamui seat this year could witness a distribution of votes among the Rajputs with BJP’s Shreyasi and RLSP’s Ajay Pratap in the fray. However, it will also be difficult for Vijay Prakash to retain his seat as the EBCs, also called ‘panch-paniyas’ in local parlance, and the Mahadalits being loyal supporters of the NDA.

The voting for the first phase of the Bohar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on October 28, while the voting for second and third phase will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results for the Bihar polls will be announced on November 10.

