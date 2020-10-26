Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Imamganj assembly constituency, which is represented by former chief minister of Bihar and one of the tallest Dalit leader in the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi, will be witnessing a three-cornered contest in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Imamganj seat will be going to polls in first phase of the Bihar polls on October 28.

Jitan Ram Manjhi will be facing former speaker of Bihar assembly, Uday Narayan Choudhary, who is contesting on RJD ticket. Choudhary, who had won the Imamganj seat four times before losing it to Jitan Ram Manjhi in 2015 by a margin of 30,000 votes, was a staunch supporter of Nitish Kumar’s JD-U, however, he parted ways when Nitish alinged with the BJP in 2017.

Manjhi, who recently announced alliance with the BJP under the umbrella of NDA, will also be facing another strong candidate, Shobha Sinha, a BJP turncoat, on Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket, who is the daughter-in-law of former Imamganj MLA Ramswaroop Paswan.

Manjhi, who is not only staking his place in the legislative assembly, of which he has been a member for four decades, but also his stature in the NDA where he is the tallest Dalit leader after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

While Manjhi is eyeing to unite Dalit votes with some other communities due to his stature in this reserved assembly segment bordering Jharkhand, the RJD, by fielding Uday Narayan Choudhary, is hoping to get hold of the Imamganj seat, which it has never triumphed since 2000 with the support of the Muslims and Yadavs, who make up around 70,000 votes.

On the other hand, the LJP will try to get maximum support from the Dalits in the name of Ram Vilas Paswan and the anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases, with the voting if the first phase scheduled on October 28. The second and third phase’s voting will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively, while the results for Bihar polls will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan