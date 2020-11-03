Bihar Elections 2020: Reiterating LJP's 'Bihar first Bihari first' motto, Chirag Paswan said that he wants the work to be done in the state as per the vision document prepared by the suggestions of 4 lakh Biharis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Training his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he can in writing that JDU-(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will never become the chief minister again, after the declaration of results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis," Chirag Paswan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"People evicted big people from power because of their arrogance. The Chief Minister does not have any roadmap," Chirag added.

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, earlier today said that in this "tsunami of change", the people of Bihar will vote on agenda of education, healthcare, inflation, etc.

Tejashwi Yadav, as quoted by ANI, said, "In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai' (education, employment, healthcare, farming, inflation). I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in state, they want proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for the change."

"The first phase of the election went quite well and I believe the second phase will be much better, more people will vote in our favour. I would urge people to go and cast their votes in large numbers while taking COVID-19 precautions," he added.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan