Bihar Elections 2020 Hajipur Constituency: Hajipur is a Bihar assembly constituency among the 243 constituencies of the state. Hajipur seat will go to polls in the second phase (November 3).

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Hajipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the 94 assembly seats that will go to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Hajipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold, will see a contest between the saffron party’s Awadhesh Singh and Mahagathbandhan’s Deo Kumar Chaurasia.

Awadhesh Singh is sitting MLA from Hajipur and had defeated Congress’ Jagannath Prasad Rai in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections by a margin of 12,000 votes. Singh had also won the by-polls held in 2014 when he defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Rajinder Ray by a margin of 6,000 votes.

The Hajipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency is the BJP stronghold and the saffron party has won from this seat six times. For the 2020 elections, the total count of voters is 3,11,651 in Hajipur, with 1,68,323 men and 1,43,315 women, and 13 third gender voters. The voter turnout in Hajipur was 57 per cent in the 2015 election.

Before Awadhesh Singh, BJP’s Nityanand Rai has been winning the Hajipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency since the year 2000 which clearly shows that the saffron party has a stronghold on this seat which is dominated by Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Ahead of the election, Awadhesh Singh was in the news for poor administration in the constituency. The residents of New Veer Kunwar Singh Colony in Hajipur have collectively decided to boycott voting to protest the waterlogging problem in the colony. They came out on the road with posters of the poll boycott and alleged that the municipal administration has taken no action to resolve the waterlogging issues despite frequent requests.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway and the polling for the first phase was conducted on October 28. While the second and third phase of polling will be done on November 3 and 7, the results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Srishti Goel