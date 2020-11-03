Bihar Elections 2020: The first-time voter, as reported by news agency ANI said that she hopes that her first-ever vote will help the state in electing a government which creates more job opportunities for the youth in the future.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the polling for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 began at 7 am on Tuesday (today), some eye-catching scenes were witnessed at a polling booth in Bihar's capital Patna.

As the polling starts, a first-time voter accompanied by her grandmother arrived at a polling booth in Patna on a bicycle to cast her vote. Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed the grandmother sitting behind the girl who drove her bicycle to the polling booth in Patna.

The first-time voter, as reported by news agency ANI said that she hopes that her first-ever vote will help the state in electing a government which creates more job opportunities for the youth in the future.

"I have come here with my grandmother. I will be voting for the first time. I hope we will have more employment opportunities for youth in the future," the girl said as quoted by ANI.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 32.82 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place. Voters were also provided certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus, which saw a final voter turnout of 55.69 per cent. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan