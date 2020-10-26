Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Speaking to Dainik Jagran, JP Nadda said that people started migrating from Bihar to other states during Lalu's 'Jungle Raj' and that it was Nitish Kumar who brought the "Sushashan" back in the state

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, BJP national president JP Nadda has said that the 10-lakh jobs promise by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is purely an election gimmick. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Nadda said that people started migrating from Bihar to other states during Lalu's 'jungle raj' and that it was Nitish Kumar who brought the "Sushashan" back in the state. Nadda, however, said that the work was stalled during the first two terms of Nitish Kumar since there was UPA government in the Centre. Nadda, whose party BJP is an ally of Nitish Kumar's JDU, also claimed that the "real work" started in the last three and a half years when BJP and JDU were in power.

Below are the excerpts of the interview

You have been in Bihar for a long time. Now that you are the BJP chief, how do you see Bihar and the Assembly elections from the top?

Nadda: I feel sad. Bihar was once a hub of education. In 70s and 80s, the list of Who's Who of the country included 25-30 people from Bihar. But during Lalu's rule, people started migrating from Bihar to other states. Even today people of Bihar are contributing to every level. But it's sad the talent of Biharis could not be used in Bihar. But the situation began to Change when Nitish Kumar came to power. However, Nitish could not get support from the UPA government at the Centre. So the actual work started in the last three and a half years. Bihar will develop rapidly under Nitish Kumar's government in the state and Modi's government at the Centre. People of the state knows this and you will also see after the election results.

You spoke about the development but during the election campaign, reminded of the "jungle raj" even when Tejashwi Yadav has publicly apologised for the mistakes that happened during the Lalu regime.

Nadda: It is important to remind people of "jungle raj" because the character of the RJD has not changed yet. Why Nitish got rid of the RJD? Because he knew his "Sushashan (good governance)" will turn into "Kushashan (bad governance)" if he stays with the RJD. When Tej Pratap Yadav was Bihar health minister and I was Union health minister, he never responded to my proposals. Tejashwi didn't attend Assembly session, was not even in Bihar during the pandemic. Does he even have a sense of responsibility? Still the same nature, still insensitive towards the people, still doing politics using a particular class, had there character changed, we would not have to speak about the "jugnle raj".

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma