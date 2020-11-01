Bihar Elections 2020: Appealing people to vote for the BJP-led NDA, the Prime Minister praised Nitish Kumar for 'good governance' and said proponents of 'jungle raj' are concerned only about protecting the Benami wealth.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the polling for the second phase in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed four rallies in the state and attacked the Mahagathbandhan, saying the "double yuvraj" will meet the same fate as in Uttar Pradesh.

Appealing people to vote for the BJP-led NDA, the Prime Minister praised Nitish Kumar for 'good governance' and said proponents of 'jungle raj' are concerned only about protecting the Benami wealth.

In Chapra

While addressing a rally in Chapra, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress' and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying Bihar has a double engine government which is committed to the development of the state while the two "yuvarajs" are fighting to save their throne.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', the double-engine NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these double Yuvaraj are fighting to save their throne," PM Modi said.

Continuing his attack over the Grand Alliance, PM Modi said that few people are never concerned about Bihar's people and they have set "their eyes on poor people's money".

In Samastipur

In Samastipur, the Prime Minister further pitched for Nitish Kumar and appealed people to vote for the NDA government. He also attacked the opposition over their Pulwama terror attack remarks, saying they have been exposed.

"The admission has also taken the masks off our opponents who never actually cared for the lives we lost in the suicide attack which killed many sons of Bihar. They have always been more preoccupied with their political gains," said PM Modi.

In Motihari

In Motihari, where Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present, PM Modi urged the people of Bihar to be cautious, saying leaders of 'jungle raj' have come together with supporters of Naxalism and the tukde-tukde gang. He further said that they will again push the state of Bihar "into the dark era of violence" if they are given a chance.

Speaking about the coronavirus crisis, all political pundits have been proven wrong after the people of Bihar broke voter turnout records in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He, however, appealed people to be cautious and wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols.

"There is no one in the world today who has not been influenced or harmed by COVID. Big countries of the world are in its grip again. NDA government has tried since the very beginning of COVID-19, to work with all efforts and stand with the poor people of Bihar and this country," said PM Modi.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

