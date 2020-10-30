Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar has accused RJD of "misleading" the people of Bihar and has called Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs "bogus".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his cool over RJD supremo Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs and called it "bogus". Addressing a rally in Bihar's Parbatta, Kumar alleged that the Grand Alliance is trying to "misguide and confuse" people across the state.

"These people keep saying we will give you jobs...all this is bogus talk. They will say anything at all. They will try to mislead and confuse people," Nitish Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, has often attacked the JD(U) government over unemployment and job crisis in the state. The RJD has promised the voters of Bihar that if elected to power, it will provide 10 lakh jobs in the state.

'Our govt provided 6 lakh jobs in 15 years'

While the JD(U) government is on backfoot over unemployment and job crisis in the state, Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that his government provided nearly six lakh jobs in Bihar in last 15 years. Attacking the RJD, Nitish said that only 95,000 people were given jobs by the Lalu Prasad government from 1990 to 2005.

"They (RJD) were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 and 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakh jobs were given and besides this many others were enrolled in other services," Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway. While the first phase of polling was done on October 28, the second and third phase will be conducted on November 3 and 7. The result will be announced on November 10. The state saw a final voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma