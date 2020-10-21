Bihar Elections 2020: Rajnath Singh on Wednesday likened the party's alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar with the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday likened the party's alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar with the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhagalpur, Singh said that while one can debate on the quantum of development done by the state government, no one can point a finger at the chief minister on corruption.

He also compared the 15-year rule of the RJD in the state with that of the Nitish Kumar-led government and highlighted the difference between the former's "misrule" and the latter's good governance.

Taking potshots at the RJD, Singh, speaking in local Bhojpuri language, said that the 'lalten' has cracked and its oil has leaked and nothing will work now.

He also spoke about the Centre's welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri jan Dhan Yojana, saying that these schemes not only empowered the poor but also raised their standard of living.

"Around 25 lakh people in the state of Bihar are receiving benefits under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. There will come a time when everyone in Bihar will receive the healthcare benefits from the scheme," he said.

Singh also spoke about the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives during the violent clashes with the Chinese Army troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June this year, saying he is thankful to them for their bravery.

Elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on Octobee 28, November 3 and 7 while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

