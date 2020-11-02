Bihar Elections 2020 Begusarai Constituency: The voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 to take place on November 3. The Begusarai seat seems a stronghold for the Grand Alliance.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Begusarai Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which is popularly known as Bihar's industrial capital, is among the 243 constituencies of the state. It comes under the Begusarai district and will go to polls on November 3, 2020. Though Congress’ Amita Bhushan is a sitting MLA on this seat, Begusarai is considered to be the BJP stronghold and the party has maintained a strong presence in here over the years in Lok Sabha.

This year, Begusarai will see a contest between sitting MLA Amita Bhushan and BJP’s Kundan Singh. Bhushan had defeated BJP’s Surendra Mehta in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, securing over 83,000 votes, and thus the party has once again reposed faith in her to retain this seat.

Begusarai is popularly also known as the industrial capital of Bihar. This constituency is home to 3,11,166 eligible voters, according to the data recorded during the 2015 election.

Out of the total number of voters in Begusarai, 1,67,327 are male voters, 1,43,315 are female voters. The voter turnout in Begusarai was near 58 per cent in 2015. Of the 19 lakh voters in the district, the Bhumihar community constitutes about 19 per cent voters, followed by Muslims at 15 per cent, Yadavs at 12 per cent and Kurmis at 7 per cent.

The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on October 28. In the first phase of polling, a total of 53.54 per cent of total voter turnout was recorded. The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes will be counted on November 10. A total of 94 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 3, including Begusarai.

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the polls have been brought to three phases and this time the voting timing has been increased by an hour. The voting of phase 2 will take place on November 3 between 7 am and 6 pm.

