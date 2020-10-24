Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav, while releasing the party's manifesto assured that each and every promise made by the party would be fulfiled if the Grand alliance is voted to power

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With less than a week remaining in the voting for the first phase of the elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its elections manifesto, titled 'Hamara Pran'. The manifesto was released by Mahagathbandhan's -- Congress and RJD alliance -- chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who promised farm loan waivers, 10 lakh jobs and an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500.

Tejashwi Yadav, while releasing the party's manifesto assured that each and every promise made by the party would be fulfiled if the Grand alliance is voted to power. Among the promises in the manifesto, the RJD highlighted 17 issues, including employment, higher education, smart villages, self-help groups, health and other basic infrastructure developments for industries and agriculture sectors.

Tejashwi Yadav said that he could have promised 1 crore jobs for the sake of promises but he is promising 10 lakh jobs as it will become the reality in the first cabinet meeting.

“I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of the promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet. This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD's 'Hamara Pran' also promised industrial growth in the state and stated that a new industrial policy would be brought in with different tax reforms aiming to encourage employment in the state.

"The job application fee will also be waived off for the youths of Bihar applying for jobs in the government departments. And those students who come to examination centres from their home in the state will be given travel fare also," Tejashwi Yadav said.

“People used to make fun of where we will generate employment. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs. There are plenty of employment opportunities for teachers, nurses, doctors, police forces lab technicians, he said adding that Bihar needs more police force for the betterment of law and order in the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi also took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's promise of providing 19 lakh jobs, Tejashwi said, "Who is the CM face of the BJP? Nitish Kumar. Was he able to provide jobs? He already surrendered and said he couldn’t give more jobs. Then how will BJP offer 19 lakh jobs? Whom are they fooling?”.

Here are some of the main highlights of RJD's 'Hamara Pran':

Tax waiver scheme for new industries in Bihar.

Recruitment of Contractual teachers and Urdu teachers

New industrial policy

Waiver of application fees for applying in govt jobs and govt exams

Installation of CCTV in villages

Increase in pension from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,000 per month for poor and old age people

