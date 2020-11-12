Bihar Election Results 2020: The Mahagathbandhan’s vote share would have been higher than that of NDA if it had got 53 more in each of the constituencies.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA got 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority. On the other hand, the opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Its vote share at 23.03 per cent was also the highest for any single party in the elections. The BJP, on the other hand, got 74 seats in its kitty, way more than its ally JD(U) which got just 43 seats.

However, the difference between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan in terms of vote share was literally wafer-thin. The result of the high-voltage contest turned into a nail-biter with the NDA garnering just 12,768 votes more than the Grand Alliance out of about 3.14 crore votes.

The NDA got 1,57,01,226 votes and the five-party Mahagathbandhan got 1,56,88,458 votes - a difference of just 0.03 per cent with NDA’s vote share being 37.26 per cent and that of MGB being 37.23 per cent.

This means that the Mahagathbandhan’s vote share would have been higher than that of NDA if it had got 53 more in each of the constituencies.

The 2015 state assembly elections were completely different in terms of difference in vote share. Back then, the Mahagathbandhan of RJD, JD(U) and Congress got 1,59,52,188 votes and the NDA comprising BJP, LJP, HAM(S) and RLSP got 1,29,90,645 votes - a difference of 29.6 lakh votes or about 7.8 per cent.

The BJP increased its strike rate from 33.75 per cent in 2015 to 67.3 per cent in 2020, while the RJDs number came down from an impressive 79.2 per cent last polls to 52 per cent this time.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhans overall strike rate was also brought down significantly by the Congress too which slid from 65.85 per cent in the 2015 polls to 27.14 per cent this poll, a decline of over 38 percentage point.

The BJP had contested 157 seats in 2015, when it was a rival of the JD(U) and the RJD, and had won 53. It added 19 more seats to its 2015 tally, even though it contested 47 fewer seats than the previous election.

The RJD, however, had contested 101 seats and won 80 (SR 79.2 per cent) in 2015. It contested 144 seats, 43 more than last time, but won 75, five less than 2015, bringing their strike rate down to 52.

