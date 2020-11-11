For the first time ever, the BJP outnumbered its ally JD(U) in terms of seat share in the state, with the former bagging 74 seats and the JD(U).

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A day after the NDA retained power in the closely fought Bihar assembly polls, the BJP on Wednesday said that there was no quetion of replacing Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state.

"Nitishji will remain Chief Minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this," the BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi and Deputy Chief Minister said today. "Some win more and some win less. But we are equal partners," he added.

On Tuesday, the BJP outnumbered its ally JD(U) for the first time in the state in terms of seat share. While the BJP bagged 74 seats, the JD(U) tally was restricted to 43. The Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerged as the single largest party in the state claiming victory on 75 seats.

In fact, it was the BJP that took the Nitish Kumar-led NDA to victory in the neck-and-neck fight with the RJD-led five-party Grand Alliance, surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years in the state.

The NDA secured 125 seats and crossed magic mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house, surging ahead of the key opposition Grand Alliance known as Mahagathbandhan that could manage 110 seats even after the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.

With the BJP bagging more seats than the JD(U), questions were being raised whether Kumar will remain the chief minister or someone from the saffron party will take up the job.

The BJP became the second single largest party by getting 74 seats-- a face changer in the polls -- with five-time Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) securing 43 seats and other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) winning four seats each.

Of the Grand Alliance 110 seats, RJD's allies Congress won 19 seats and the Left parties secured 16 seats -- the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) winning 12, Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist won two seats each.

The remaining seats were divided among Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which won five followed by one seat each by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). One Independent was also elected.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta