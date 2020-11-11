Bihar Election Results 2020: With collaborative efforts, the NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Surmounting the anti-incumbency factor and resisting the efforts of a mutinous opposition, Nitish Kumar-led NDA emerged as a winner in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 by a slender majority. NDA's victory was powered by a brilliant show by the BJP to obtain the majority mark in a tightly fought race between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

As per the official and final results announced by the Election Commission of India on early Wednesday morning, the ruling coalition won 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state.

Among the 125 seats garnered by the NDA, the BJP managed to win 74 of the 110 seats it contested while the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) could only manage to win on 43 seats of the 115 it contested and saw a steep fall in the number of lawmakers which stood up at 71 in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. Among the other NDA allies, four seats were won by the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 others went to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

On the other hand, the resurgent opposition, Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, began the day with early trends showing a big lead but had to take a backseat by the end of counting settling for 110 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Grand Alliance suffered a defeat despite the spectacular show by the RJD which emerged as the single largest party by winning all 75 seats it contested. RJD's ally, the Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally. Other Mahagathbandhan allies CPI and CPI-M won two seats each while CPI(M-L) secured a win in 12 constituencies- leading to a total of win of 16 seats by the Left parties which contested in a total of 29 seats.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM also claimed five seats in Bihar, of the 14 seats it was in the fray, while its ally BSP managed to win one seat in Bihar. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had pulled out of the NDA and contested nearly 150 seats also managed to win just one seat.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 am at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state finally ended at around 4:05 am on Wednesday. The counting process was slow as there were 1,06,515 polling stations this time compared to 72,723 in 2015 polls as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the people of Bihar whom he said clearly stated development as their priority. "The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," PM Modi said.



