Bihar Election Results 2020: Several exit polls have predicted that the five-party Mahagathbandhan will have an edge over the ruling NDA in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes to decide the new government in Bihar is currently underway. Most exit polls have given the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan an edge over the BJP-JD(U) combine which suffered a setback just ahead of the polls with the LJP walking out of the NDA.

While some predicted that the ruling NDA and Mahagathbandhan were in the contest for the halfway mark in the 243-member assembly, others predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance. One exit poll also predicted that the NDA will be close to the majority mark and will lead Magathbandhan by nearly 50 seats.

Here are the key highlights from Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020:

Trends change upside down as BJP-JD(U) is now ahead on 119 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats.

The LJP is leading in 3 seats. The BSP and AIMIM are leading on 1 seat each. Jitan Ram Manjhi couldn't make the lead on any seat.

Maskoor Usmani from Congress is trailing from Jale seat while Pappu Yadav is trailing from Madhepura. JD(U)'s Jai Kumar Singh is trailing from Dinara.

Leading Candidates: Madhepura - Nikhil Mandal; Bankipur - Luv Sinha; Raghopur - Tejashwi Yadav; Mokama - Anant Singh; Hasanpur - Tej Pratap Yadav

Early trends show Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur, Nikhil Mandal ahead in Madhepura.

Early Trends show Mahagathbandhan ahead on 76 seats and NDA leading on 42 seats. These are postal ballot vote trends.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 116-138 seats while NDA will win 91-119 seats. It said LJP will win 5-8 seats and others are expected to garner 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar with the alliance partners securing 139-161 seats. It said NDA is expected to get 61-91 seats and LJP three to five seats.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta