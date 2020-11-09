Bihar Election Results 2020: Most pollsters have predicted an edge for the five-party Grand Alliance led by RJD leader Tejwashwi Yadav over the BJP-JD(U) combine.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: As predicted by most of the exit poll surveys, Bihar may see a shift in major generational shift in politics as votes for the three-phased assembly election are counted on Tuesday. The results will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

Most pollsters have predicted an edge for the five-party Grand Alliance led by RJD leader Tejwashwi Yadav over the BJP-JD(U) combine which suffered a setback with the LJP walking out of the NDA ahead of the polls.

Counting of votes will be taken up at 55 counting centres in 38 districts across Bihar, with 414 counting hall set up. The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on 29 November. Of the total strength, 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs. Out of the 243 assembly constituencies, Raghopur will be the most keenly watched from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. In the past, the seat has been represented by his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers.

Besides Tejashwi, the fate of his elder Tej Pratap Yadav will also be decided on Tuesday who is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.

The counting of votes will also decide the political fate of nearly two dozen ministers, including Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad).

A win for the RLD-led Mahagathbandhan will turn the tables for Tejashwi whose leadership capabilities were questioned after the RJD failed to bag a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, a loss for Nitish Kumar may bring down curtains on his political career as the chief minister has already indicated that this might be the last elections for him.

Bihar chief electoral officer HR Srinivasa said the Election Commission has established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres. The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told reporters.

