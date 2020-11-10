Bihar Election Results 2020: Tej Pratap has taken a lead over JDU's Raj Kumar Ray in the crucial seat of Hasanpur by a margin of 5,000 votes.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In what comes as a breather for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), its decision to field Tej Pratap Yadav from the crucial Hasanpur seat seems to have worked as Lalu's elder son has taken a lead over Janata Dal-United candidate Raj Kumar Ray.

According to the trends provided by the election commission of India (ECI), Tej Pratap, who was fielded from Hasanpur this year, has taken a lead over Ray by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Tej had earlier in the day expressed confident that the RJD will make a comeback in Bihar after 15 years and tweeted, "Tejashwi Bhav Bihar".

On Monday, he had also exuded confidence that his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav will become the next chief minister, saying the RJD has given him the perfect birthday which is the "throne of Bihar".

Meanwhile, Tej has been fielded by RJD against Raj Kumar Ray in Hasanpur, which is a JD(U). The elder son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had contested the 2015 Bihar polls from Mahua. However, the party feared that he might lose this year from Mahua because of his marital dispute case with his wife Aishwarya.

Talking about Hasanpur, this seat is traditional JDU bastion and party leader Raj Kumar Ray has been winning in here since 2010. Raj in 2010 had defeated RJD's Sunil Kumar Puspam by a margin of 3,291 votes. He had managed to retain this seat in 2015 when the JDU and the BJP contested the polls alone amid differences.

Meanwhile, the counting for the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. The trends, in contrast with the exit poll results, say that the BJP-JDU alliance will once again come back to the power in the state as it is leading more than 120 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma