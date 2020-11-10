As per the latest trends by the Election Commission, the NDA crossed the half-way mark of 122 and looked in a comfortable position to retain the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The predictions by exit polls of a landslide for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan fell flat as votes were counted for the 243 assembly seats of Bihar on Tuesday. Trends showed the BJP-JD(U) combine leading the race with the BJP overtaking RJD to become the single largest party for the first time in the state.

As per the latest trends by the Election Commission, the NDA crossed the half-way mark of 122 and looked in a comfortable position to retain the state. On the other hand, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was way behind the ruling alliance, with its seat tally hovering around 102-105.

Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav were leading from their respecitve seats - Raghopur and Hasanpur.

However, Tejashwi was leading the JD(U) candidate Raj Kumar Ray by 6,817 votes, as per the Election Commission tally last updated at 3:43 pm.

A region dominated by Yadavs, the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD bastion over the years. From Lalu Prasad Yadav to Rabri Devi to Tejashwi Yadav, this seat has been dominated by several RJP stalwarts since 1995s.

However, BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav had managed to turn the tide in 2010 Bihar Assembly Election when he defeated Rabri Devi by a margin of 13,006 votes. Though the RJD had managed to reclaim this seat in 2015 but at that time BJP was fighting alone and the RJD was a member of the Grand Alliance which then also included the JD(U) and Congress.

On the other hand, Tej Pratap, after struggling in the early hours of counting, was comfortably leading JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray by over 5,900 votes, as per the latest updated tally of the Election Commission at 15:43 pm.

The Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been dominated by the JD(U). Raj Kumar Ray had won from this seat in 2010, beating RJD’s Sunil Kumar Puspam by a margin of 3,291 votes. Ray once again emerged victorious from this seat when the RJD and the JD(U) contested the elections together in 2015. However, the RJD has posed faith in Tej Pratap this year to end JD(U)’s unbeaten run on this seat.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta