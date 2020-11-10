Bihar Election Results 2020: If the trends hold on, the NDA is on course to retain the state for another term and may not need the support of any third party.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bihar's ruling NDA has marched ahead of challenger RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar with the BJP-JD(U) combine leading on 127 seats, crossing the half-away mark of 122 required to form the government. As per the Election Commission trends at 12 noon, the Mahagathbandhan was leading on 100 seats.

Interestingly, the BJP was on course to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar for the first time ever. The latest EC trends showed that the BJP was leading on 73 seats while the RJD was ahead on 61 seats.

However, the vote and seat shares of the parties have witnessed a sharp contrast as compared to the 2015 assembly elections. Let’s take a look at the data of the counting done till 12 noon:

The BJP’s vote share till 12 noon as compared to 2015 assembly polls has gone down by 4.42 per cent. However, what should be mentioned here is that in this year’s election, the BJP contested only 121 seats while in 2015, it had fielded candidates in 157 seats. The drop in seats contested has, thus, taken the BJP’s leading seats count up by 20.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) seems to have bore the loss of Chirag Paswan-led LJP walking out the alliance. In 2015, the JD(U) was leading on 71 of the 101 seats it contested at 12 noon, while in today’s counting, Nitish Kumar’s party was leading on 51 of the 122 seats contested by 12 noon. This is a drop of 1.13 per cent in terms of vote share along with a drop of 20 seats where the party was leading.

On the other hand, the RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav seems to have bagged major gains with its vote share at 12 noon going up by 5.60 per cent. However, its share in leading seats has gone down by 23, owing to the lesser numbers of seats contested this year.

