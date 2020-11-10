Bihar Election Results 2020: As per the latest trends by the Election Commission at 11:30 am, the NDA was leading on 125 seats while the Grand Alliance was ahead on 101 seats.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In what seems to be going in contrast with the predictions made by the exit polls, the BJP-JD(U) combine is leading, with the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan close on its heels. As per the latest trends by the Election Commission at 11:30 am, the NDA was leading on 125 seats while the Grand Alliance was ahead on 101 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP also cruised ahead of the RJD to emerge as the single-largest party with the former leading on 70 seats and the latter on 62. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, however, has fallen far behind ally BJP following Chirag Paswan-led LJP walking out of the NDA.

Here are the party-wise tallies as per the EC trends at 11:30 am:

NDA - 125: BJP 70, JDU 48, VIP 6, HAM 1

MGB - 101: RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 19

Others: BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and Independents ahead on 4

Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav was leading in Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which has been an RJD bastion over the years. From Lalu Prasad Yadav to Rabri Devi to Tejashwi Yadav, this seat has been dominated by several RJP stalwarts since 1995s.

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was leading JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray by a wafer-thin lead in Hasanpur assembly seat.

Former chief minister and NDA ally HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was trailing in Imamganj. Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini, the Congress nominee for Bihariganj seat in her father's former pocket borough Madhepura, was also trailing. So was Luv Sinha, the son of actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha. He is the Congress nominee from Bankipur in the state capital.

If the trends hold, this will be the first time when the BJP emerges as the single-largest party in the state. Most of the exit polls had earlier predicted a landslide for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta