New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections started today at 7 am. Over 2 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates fielded on 71 assembly constituencies for the first phase of polls.

As the first phase of polling got underway on Wednesday in Bihar, a major threat was averted after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered and defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Aurangabad's Dhibra area today morning.

According to Dhibra police station in-charge, Pramod Kumar, as reported by news agency IANS, "The IEDs were placed under a culvert in Dhibra area were recovered in time and a major accident was averted".

"Prima facie it could be the Maoists who may have planned to execute a big incident and an investigation into the matter is underway", he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, two IEDs placed by the Maoists were also recovered in Imamganj area of Gaya district that was defused later by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Thereafter, an alert was sounded in all Maoist-affected areas.

Polling for the first phase of Bihar Elections is underway. Voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties. The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections ended on October 26 evening.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan