Bihar Election Exit Polls 2020: The poll of exit polls has predicted a hung assembly in Bihar with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan getting an edge over the NDA alliance.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The third and final phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was concluded on Saturday following which the exit polls were declared. The poll of exit polls has predicted a hung assembly in Bihar with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan getting an edge over the NDA alliance. With poll of exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP and other regional parties can play the role of kingmaker in the state.

The poll of polls is an average of exit polls done by various agencies along with media houses. In this case, the numbers predicted by India Today-Axis My India, ABVP C-Voter, IndiaTV C-Voter, Republic-Jann Ki Baat and News 24 have been factored in.

IndiaTV C-Voter: NDA -- 116, MGB -- 120, Others -- 7

Republic Jan Ki Baat: NDA -- 91-117, MGB -- 118-138, Others -- 8-14

News24: NDA -- 91-117, MGB -- 118-138, Others -- 8-14

ABP C-Voter: NDA -- 104-128, MGB -- 108-131, Others -- 5-11

Meanwhile, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred choice for the chief minister's post. He is followed by JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. According to India Today Axis My India exit poll, 44 per cent people prefer Tejashwi as CM of Bihar while Nitish got thumbs up from 35 per cent respondents. On the other hand, LJP chief Chirag Paswan was preferred by only seven per cent people in the state.

In 2015, the JD(U) had contested the polls along with the RJD and the Congress and formed the government. The RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the state and won 80 seats. The JD(U), meanwhile, won 71 seats while the BJP managed to emerge victorious only on 53 seats.

However, the JD(U) had left the Grand Alliance in 2017 amid differences with the RJD. It later joined the NDA once again and returned to power.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma