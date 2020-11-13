Bihar counting of votes: The poll body sources asked the Opposition parties - the RJD and the Congress, which cast doubts on the process and claimed that their winning candidates were denied certificates - to accept the people's mandate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: RJD leader and Opposition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav's allegations of "fraud" in the counting of votes has no merit and that the process was "transparent", the Election Commission sources said Friday. Countering Yadva's claim, the EC sources also said that the counting was done "in front of all parties". They further said that all the parties were given round-wise updates on the counting of votes and that none of them raised any objection at that time.

The poll body sources asked the Opposition parties - the RJD and the Congress, which cast doubts on the process and claimed that their winning candidates were denied certificates - to accept the people's mandate.

When the 15-hour long counting of votes reached its final stage, Tejashwi Yadav's party had claimed that 119 of the grand-alliance candidates have won but they were not being given certificates from the EC officials.

Yadav's party said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders in the government asked EC officials to delay the counting process in at least 10 seats, where the margin of votes was neck-and-neck.

"... Nitish Kumar administration is delaying counting in 10 seats. Candidates who won have not been given certificates... Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar are making the Chief Secretary exert pressure on officials for seats with close margins," RJD had written on Twitter.

The Congress party, which was part of the RJD-led grand alliance of 'mahagathbandhan', also made similar claims and said that their candidates were also not being given the winning certificates. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that their Rajapakar candidate Pratima Kumari won the seat by 1,720 votes but officials refused to give her certificate. However, she was later declared the winner by a margin of fewer than 1500 votes.

