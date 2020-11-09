New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections will begin tomorrow i.e.Novermber 10, at 8 AM. The three-phase elections were held from 28 October to 7 November amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A close contest is expected between Nitish Kumar-led NDA and Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance, the main stakeholders of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. Gaya Town assembly seat went to the polls on October 28 and an overall voter turnout of 49.49% was recorded on the polling day, a marginal dip from 2015 when 52.03% of registered cast their votes.

A total of 28 candidates are in fray for the crucial seat in South Bihar. Gaya Town has been a BJP stronghold for decades with state agriculture minister Prem Kumar elected seven times from the segment. Kumar will be up against Grand Alliance’s Akhauri Onkar Nath, who has been fielded by the Indian National Congress. With a strong anti-incumbency wave in Bihar, it could be a closely-fought poll battle. The percentage of votes given to LJP's Kamlesh Sharma and BSP's Sheo Bachchan Yadav could impact the fate of top contenders.

In 2015, Kumar registered a win against Priya Ranjan of INC defeating him by a margin of 22,789 votes which was 17.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. The saffron party had a vote share of 51.82% in 2015 in the seat. In 2010 assembly polls, Kumar defeated CPI's Jalal Uddin Ansari by a margin of 28,417 votes which was 27.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.92% in 2010 in the seat.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha