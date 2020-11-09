Purnia, Bihar Election Results 2020: Purnia has been a BJP bastion over the years. From 2000, this seat has been represented by BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The result for the Purnia Vidhan Sabha Constituency which went to polls in the third phase of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, will be declared on Tuesday. While the counting of votes will begin at 8 am, the initial trends are expected to come out in an hour.

Purnia has been a BJP bastion over the years. From 2000, this seat has been represented by BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka. This year, Khemka was up against Congress’ Indu Singh, whom he had defeated by nearly 33,000 votes in 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. In 2015, Khemka won 92,020 or 49.26 per cent votes, while Sinha secured 59,205 or 31.70 per cent votes.

The three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 commenced on October 28 with 71 constituencies going to polls. The second phase of polling was held on November 3 with 94 constituencies going to polls. On the other hand, 78 assembly constituencies went to polls in the third and final phase of polling on November 7. The fate of the candidates will now be declared on Tuesday.

The election commission had earlier informed that nearly 3.12 lakh people were eligible for a vote this year. Out of the total number of voters, 1.63 lakh were males and 1.49 lakh were females. On the other hand, just nine were from the third gender.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma