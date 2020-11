Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: The Elections Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting process and has set up 55 counting centres and 414 counting halls across the 38 districts of Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After the conclusion of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 7, the results for the much-talked-about polls will be declared on November 10. The counting of votes will start tomorrow morning and the winner will be declared in the evening.

The Elections Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting process and has set up 55 counting centres and 414 counting halls across the 38 districts of Bihar. The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 was conducted in three phases.

In the first phase of Bihar election, 71 seats spread across 16 districts went to poll (1,066 candidates), and a voter turnout of 55.68 per cent was recorded, while in the second phase, 94 seats of 17 districts exercised their franchise (1.463 candidates), 55.70 per cent of voter turnout was recorded. The third phase of Bihar Elections was held on November 7, 78 seats spread in 15 districts went to polls (1,204 candidates), in which almost 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded.

Here is the list of winners in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election:



Bihar recorded 57.05 per cent of total voter turnout in the Assembly elections this year, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. Majority of exit polls, held after the third and final phase, suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talib Khan